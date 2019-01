MOSCOW, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank expects inflation to slow to 4 percent by 2020, Alexander Morozov, head of the central bank’s research department, said on Thursday.

“I’m prepared to assert we will again see inflation of 4 percent next year,” Morozov said. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Gareth Jones)