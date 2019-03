MOSCOW, March 11 (Reuters) - It is unclear whether the Russian central bank’s two interest rate hikes last year were enough to keep inflation within its target range, Ksenia Yudaeva, first deputy head of the central bank, said on Monday.

There is no broad liquidity deficit in the country's banking system - only in certain banks, she said. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya, Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; writing by Tom Balmforth)