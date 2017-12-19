FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 19, 2017 / 9:26 AM / Updated 8 hours ago

Russia's cenbank says Dec inflation might be higher, m/m

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank expects inflation in December to be approximately on the same level as in November, but there is a possibility that prices could increase slightly, a central bank official said on Tuesday.

Alexander Morozov, head of the analytical department at the central bank, said that inflation in December could be at around 2.6 percent. Last week the central bank delivered a sharper-than-expected rate cut, slashing the key rate by 50 basis points. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
