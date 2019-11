MOSCOW, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Annual inflation in Russia is likely to bottom out at 3% in the first quarter of 2020, driven down by technical factors, the central bank’s first deputy governor, Ksenia Yudayeva, said on Monday.

Yudayeva also said an increase in state spending due this year will impact inflation in 2020, which has been partly priced in by the latest set of central bank forecasts. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya Writing by Andrey Ostroukh Editing by Louise Heavens)