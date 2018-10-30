FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
October 30, 2018 / 10:04 AM / Updated an hour ago

Russia's inflationary expectations down in Oct but may rise again - c.bank

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Inflationary expectations among Russian households declined in October but may increase again in coming months, the central bank said in a monthly report on Tuesday.

Respondents said on average they expected inflation to be at 9.3 percent over the next year, down from 10.1 percent recorded in September but still above the central bank’s inflation target of 4 percent, the bank said.

Inflationary expectations, which the central bank monitors for making monetary policy decision, remain highly vulnerable to one-off events as well as to prices of particular goods, the bank said.

Petrol prices remain the main factor that affects inflationary expectations, followed by the weaker rouble and prices for food as a whole, the central bank said. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh Editing by Richard Balmforth)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.