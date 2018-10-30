Russia's inflationary expectations down in Oct but may rise again - c.bank

MOSCOW, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Inflationary expectations among Russian households declined in October but may increase again in coming months, the central bank said in a monthly report on Tuesday.

Respondents said on average they expected inflation to be at 9.3 percent over the next year, down from 10.1 percent recorded in September but still above the central bank’s inflation target of 4 percent, the bank said.

Inflationary expectations, which the central bank monitors for making monetary policy decision, remain highly vulnerable to one-off events as well as to prices of particular goods, the bank said.

Petrol prices remain the main factor that affects inflationary expectations, followed by the weaker rouble and prices for food as a whole, the central bank said. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh Editing by Richard Balmforth)