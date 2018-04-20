FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 20, 2018 / 10:34 AM / in 2 hours

Weaker rouble may spur inflationary expectations - c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 20 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank said on Friday the rouble volatility sparked by the recent round of U.S. sanctions could lead to a temporary increase in inflationary expectations among households.

The central bank also said in a monthly report that inflationary expectations among housheholds declined to an all-time low of 7.8 percent in April.

The central bank noted they survey on inflationary expectations was carried out in the week to April 9, before the U.S. sanctions pushed the rouble to its weakest levels since 2016. (Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)

