Russians' inflationary expectations up in Sept, may rise further on meat prices - cbank

MOSCOW, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Russian households’ inflationary expectations for the next 12 months have increased in September to 10.1 percent, the central bank said on Friday.

The expectations were at 9.9 percent in August.

The central bank, which takes into account the inflationary expectations when making monetary policy decisions, said in an analytical document that the expectations may be boosted further in the coming months from current increases in meat prices.

It also said that a number of factors such as an increase in gasoline prices in the past months or weaker rouble coupled with a planned rise in the value-added tax may have additional pressure on the expectations, making them more prolonged. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)