FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Consumer Goods and Retail
September 28, 2018 / 1:44 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russians' inflationary expectations up in Sept, may rise further on meat prices - cbank

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Russian households’ inflationary expectations for the next 12 months have increased in September to 10.1 percent, the central bank said on Friday.

The expectations were at 9.9 percent in August.

The central bank, which takes into account the inflationary expectations when making monetary policy decisions, said in an analytical document that the expectations may be boosted further in the coming months from current increases in meat prices.

It also said that a number of factors such as an increase in gasoline prices in the past months or weaker rouble coupled with a planned rise in the value-added tax may have additional pressure on the expectations, making them more prolonged. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.