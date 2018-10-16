FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 16, 2018 / 10:03 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russia c.bank says ready to intervene on market if needed

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank is ready to intervene on the money market with purchases of certain assets whose prices would be hit most in case of a crisis, if such a need arises, the bank’s First Deputy Governor Ksenia Yudayeva said on Tuesday.

Most the Russian banks will be sustainable should volatility on the markets increase and will manage to keep doing business even under risk scenarios without easier regulatory requirements, Yudayeva said. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya, Writing by Andrey Kuzmin; Editing by Jon Boyle)

