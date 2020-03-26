Russian c.bank to continue FX selling in non-working week

MOSCOW, March 26 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank said on Thursday it will continue selling foreign currency on the Moscow Exchange next week, which President Vladimir Putin ordered to be a non-working one in an attempt to contain the coronavirus outrbreak.

The central bank, which started selling FX this month to limit losses in the rouble, said it would also continue its operations to provide and absorb liquidity during the state non-working week from March 30 to April 3. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Elena Fabrichnaya Editing by Mark Heinrich)