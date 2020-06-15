Russia's corporate loan growth stalls in May - cenbank

MOSCOW, June 15 (Reuters) - Corporate loans growth in Russia stalled in May in month-on-month terms, while retail loan growth recovered slightly after a slump in April, the first full month of lockdowns in Russia, the central bank data showed on Monday.

Corporate loans were virtually unchanged in May after growing by 1.4% month on month in April and posting a record increase of 2.6% in March.

Retail loans portfolio of banks in Russia rose by 0.2% in May after shrinking by 0.7% in April, the central bank said. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Alison Williams)