MOSCOW, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Russia’s Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday that the country’s banking sector will live with a structural liquidity surplus for long time.

The central bank will gradually reduce the number of bonds it has on its lombard list, or the bonds that banks can use as a collateral when borrowing from the central bank, Nabiullina added. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)