MOSCOW, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Russian central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Wednesday the situation with forex liquidity was comfortable and the bank did not expect any deficit.

Speaking on the sidelines of a financial forum organised by Russian lender VTB, Nabiullina said if there is a spike in demand for forex, the central bank had the necessary tools to deal with it. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya Writing by Christian Lowe Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)