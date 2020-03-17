Russian cenbank pledges sufficient market liquidity amid coronavirus

MOSCOW, March 17 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank said on Tuesday it would continue to supply sufficient liquidity to financial markets and that it was taking prompt action against the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The bank said it is ready to expand its range of tools to ensure economic and financial stability.

The central bank is widely expected to leave its key rate unchanged at 6% at its next board meeting on Friday. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Maxim Rodionov, Writing by Alexander Marrow; editing by Andrey Ostroukh)