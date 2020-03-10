Russia's banking sector liquidity enough for stability - c.bank

MOSCOW, March 10 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank said on Tuesday that the banking sector’s current liquidity would be enough to maintain stability after oil prices plunged in their biggest daily rout since 1991.

The central bank said it had increased its currency swap operation limit to $5 billion on Tuesday and would conduct a repo operation worth 500 billion roubles ($6.90 billion). It added it would adjust operation limits further if needed.