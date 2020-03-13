Russia's c.bank says will hold repo auction on Friday to support liquidity

MOSCOW, March 13 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank said it would hold a repo auction for up to 500 billion roubles ($6.8 billion) on Friday to support banking sector liquidity which it considers sufficient at present.
The bank also said it would keep its foreign currency swap limit at an elevated level of $5 billion, part of the measures it has taken following the steep rouble drop this week.
$1 = 73.9850 roubles Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Andrey Ostroukh, Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Shri Navaratnam