Financials
March 13, 2020 / 7:00 AM / Updated 7 minutes ago

Russia's c.bank says will hold repo auction on Friday to support liquidity

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 13 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank said it would hold a repo auction for up to 500 billion roubles ($6.8 billion) on Friday to support banking sector liquidity which it considers sufficient at present.

The bank also said it would keep its foreign currency swap limit at an elevated level of $5 billion, part of the measures it has taken following the steep rouble drop this week.

$1 = 73.9850 roubles Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Andrey Ostroukh, Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Shri Navaratnam

