May 24, 2018 / 6:08 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russia's c.bank sees economy growing 1.5-2.0 pct until 2021-CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 24 (Reuters) - The Russian economy is seen growing by between 1.5 and 2.0 percent a year in 2018-2020 but higher economic growth requires structural reforms, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said in CNBC interview released on Thursday.

Nabiullina also said Russia had created its own system for transferring financial data that is similar to SWIFT. The system is designed to replace SWIFT if Russia faces limited access to the global payment platform, Nabiullina said. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Andrey Ostroukh; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

