Russia's Nabiullina says economic growth must not harm budget stability

MOSCOW, May 24 (Reuters) - Russia needs faster economic growth but not at the expense of macroeconomic and budgetary stability or its currently low level of inflation, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said in a CNBC interview released on Thursday.

A pick-up in economic growth “should not be to the detriment or at the expense of ... macro-stability, low inflation, a well-balanced budget deficit,” Nabiullina said.

The Russian economy is expected to grow by between 1.5 and 2.0 percent a year in 2018-2020, she added. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh Editing by Gareth Jones)