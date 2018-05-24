FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 24, 2018 / 7:13 AM / in an hour

Russia's Nabiullina says economic growth must not harm budget stability

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 24 (Reuters) - Russia needs faster economic growth but not at the expense of macroeconomic and budgetary stability or its currently low level of inflation, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said in a CNBC interview released on Thursday.

A pick-up in economic growth “should not be to the detriment or at the expense of ... macro-stability, low inflation, a well-balanced budget deficit,” Nabiullina said.

The Russian economy is expected to grow by between 1.5 and 2.0 percent a year in 2018-2020, she added. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh Editing by Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.