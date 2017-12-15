FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 15, 2017 / 12:34 PM / Updated an hour ago

Russia c.bank says considers risks of new sanctions against Moscow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday that the regulator was considering risks of new Western sanctions against Moscow.

The market volatility may spike in the short term if new sanctions are imposed against Moscow, but the monetary policy will allow not to raise the key rates in case of new external shocks, Nabiullina told reporters at a news conference.

She also said that the central bank had raised its forecast for Russia’s 2017 net capital outflow to $29 billion from previously expected $17 billion. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs and Andrey Ostroukh; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Maria Tsvetkova)

