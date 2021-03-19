EXCERPTS-Russian central bank governor speaks at press conference

(Adds quotes)

MOSCOW, March 19 (Reuters) - Below are excerpts translated from Russian by Reuters from Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina speaking at an online press conference after the central bank raised its key rate by 25 basis points to 4.50% on Friday.

ON SANCTIONS

“We have repeatedly discussed that if there are sanctions, there could be short-term fluctuations in liquidity, but on the whole we have a very small level of state debt by international standards, one of the lowest.”

“We have all the tools to cope with volatility on the financial market.”

ON LIQUIDITY

“We are ready, we have all the tools to provide liquidity to the banking sector regardless of where the banking sector directs this liquidity.”

“In general there is enough liquidity on the market, the sector is currently in surplus.”

ON INFLATION

“Regarding the forecast for future inflation, we have revised it. We now expect inflation to return to our 4% target in the first half of 2022.”

“According to our current estimate, we are now near the peak, and we assume that in April inflation will begin to gradually decline, above all due to the base effect.”

ON ECONOMIC RECOVERY

“We will adjust our GDP growth forecast in April. We expect that growth will continue and we also expect that the economy will return to pre-crisis levels before the end of this year.”

ON RATE DECISION

“We considered three options: hold, hike by 25 basis points and hike by 50 basis points. There were arguments for and against. We think we need to go in steps of 25 basis points because we think there should be smooth changes to our monetary policy.”

“As for whether policy normalisation can be completed by the end of this year, this will in large part be determined by the development of the situation. There are a lot of uncertainties.”

ON POLICY

“We are starting a return to neutral monetary policy.”

“Until the rate returns to the neutral range of 5-6%, monetary policy conditions will be soft.” (Reporting by Moscow bureau, compiled by Alexander Marrow, editing by Maria Kiselyova)