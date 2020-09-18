HIGHLIGHTS-Russian central bank governor speaks at press conference

(Adds quotes)

MOSCOW, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina spoke at an online press conference after the central bank kept its key rate unchanged at 4.25% on Friday.

Below are the highlights of her comments:

ON RATE DECISION

“We are now conducting soft monetary policy. Indeed, our rate is lower than our neutral rate range, as we estimate it at 5-6%. Of course, we see that someday we will have to return to the neutral range.”

“When this happens, at what pace, will depend on the development of the situation. And for now it is absolutely premature to speak about this, because we still see room to lower the key rate.”

ON KEY RATE FORECASTING

“We have indeed decided that we will publish the trajectory of the key rate. We are now discussing in what form and a timeline for when we will start publishing this rate.”

ON INFLATION

“Inflationary expectations remain at an elevated level. They were affected by the price and exchange rate dynamic, and the continuing uncertainty about the future development of the situation.”

ON BUDGET CONSOLIDATION

“We support the policy of the finance ministry, the government as a whole, on gradual budget consolidation and a return to the fiscal rule.”

“We understand that there will be budget consolidation, but in order to achieve 4% inflation in 2021, we will need to maintain soft monetary policy.”

“Our preliminary assessment of tax innovations shows that the impact on inflationary processes will be insignificant.”

ON 2020 GDP

“Our current forecast ... is -4.5-5.5%, we will review this in October. We will likely see that the situation will develop slightly better and the forecast for GDP will be close to the upper limit, near -4.5%.”

ON DEFAULTS ON LOAN PAYMENTS

“When we were easing regulations, they were aimed at allowing banks and borrowers to adapt to the new situation, not to let them hide their losses.”

“We assume that most borrowers, thanks to these support measures and linked to the economic recovery, will manage to restore their solvency. We need to just give this time… We are not yet seeing that the level of (loan) problems is rising significantly.”

ON ECONOMIC RECOVERY

"Fears are growing over the speed and sustainability of the global economic recovery given the strengthening of the pandemic in several countries."