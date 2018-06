MOSCOW, June 15 (Reuters) - Russia’s monetary conditions are close to their neutral level, assessed as close to the upper limit of the 6 to 7 percent interest rate range, central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday.

Nabiullina told a news conference that inflationary risks were prompting the central bank to stick to a slightly tight monetary policy. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs and Andrey Ostroukh Writing by Christian Lowe; editing by John Stonestreet)