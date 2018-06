MOSCOW, June 15 (Reuters) - Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday that switching to a neutral monetary policy was now more likely to happen in 2019 that this year.

Nabiullina also told a news conference that measures proposed by the government to increase the pension age would have a positive impact on the jobs market. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Jack Stubbs Writing by Polina Nikolskaya; editing by John Stonestreet)