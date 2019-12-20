Russia central bank's Pozdyshev, in charge of banking supervision, takes new banking sector role

MOSCOW, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Russian Central Bank Deputy Governor Vasily Pozdyshev, who was in charge of the banking sector regulations and supervision, is leaving his post to become head of the banking sector consolidation fund, Central Bank Governor said on Friday.

Elvira Nabiullina, speaking to reporters, said there were no immediate plans to find a replacement for Pozdyshev.

Pozdyshev was one of the central bank’s most prominent officials as he oversaw and managed the cleaning up of the Russian banking sector that more than halved the number of banks in Russia in the past few years. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Tatiana Voronova, Writing by Alexander Marrow)