MOSCOW, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Russian Central Bank First Deputy Governor Dmitry Tulin will replace Deputy Governor Vasily Pozdyshev as the head of the banking sector regulations and supervision, the central bank said on Wednesday.

Pozdyshev is leaving his post on Dec. 31 to become chairman of the board at the banking sector consolidation fund. (Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy Writing by Andrey Ostroukh)