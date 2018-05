MOSCOW, May 25 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank said on Friday that non-residents had actively sold OFZ treasury bonds in April because of sanctions imposed on Russia by Washington that month.

The bank also said in a report that the foreign currency liquidity situation in the banking sector had worsened because of deposit withdrawals. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya Writing by Tom Balmforth Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)