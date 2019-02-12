Russian central bank saw more foreign appetite for OFZ bonds in Jan

MOSCOW, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank said on Tuesday that foreign investors’ holdings of government OFZ bonds had grown in January at their highest pace since early 2018 after non-residents scaled down their share of OFZs last year.

The central bank also said there had been no negative impact on the rouble or forex liquidity from the purchases of foreign currency it resumed in January.

In a regular report on banking sector liquidity, the central bank said it maintained its year-end FX liquidity surplus forecast of 2.8-3.3 trillion roubles ($42.67-$50.29 billion). ($1 = 65.6195 roubles) (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Elena Fabrichnaya Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber Editing by Catherine Evans)