Financials
July 9, 2020 / 5:08 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russian central bank says foreign investors' OFZ bond holdings fell slightly in June

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 9 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank said on Thursday that foreign investors had slightly decreased their holdings of OFZ treasury bonds in June.

Citing depositary data, the bank said the share of non-residents holding government-issued OFZ bonds stood at 29.6% by end of June, a figure 97 basis points lower than that seen in the previous month.

It added that foreign investors’ holdings of Russian Eurobonds had increased to 51.9% by the end of last month, and that foreigners had sold Russian stock market shares worth 66.7 billion roubles last month. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below