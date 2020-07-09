Russian central bank says foreign investors' OFZ bond holdings fell slightly in June

MOSCOW, July 9 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank said on Thursday that foreign investors had slightly decreased their holdings of OFZ treasury bonds in June.

Citing depositary data, the bank said the share of non-residents holding government-issued OFZ bonds stood at 29.6% by end of June, a figure 97 basis points lower than that seen in the previous month.

It added that foreign investors’ holdings of Russian Eurobonds had increased to 51.9% by the end of last month, and that foreigners had sold Russian stock market shares worth 66.7 billion roubles last month. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Chris Reese)