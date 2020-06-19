Financials
June 19, 2020 / 6:18 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Russian central bank says foreigners increased investments in OFZ bonds in June

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 19 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank said on Friday that foreigners’ investments into OFZ treasury bonds had increased by 1 billion roubles ($14.4 million) from June 5 to June 18.

The bank added that foreign investors accounted for 29.7% of all OFZ bond holders as of June 18.

Demand for OFZ treasury bonds, which are auctioned weekly by the finance ministry, serves as a gauge of global market sentiment towards Russian assets.

$1 = 69.6200 roubles Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Franklin Paul

