Russian central bank says foreigners increased investments in OFZ bonds in June

MOSCOW, June 19 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank said on Friday that foreigners’ investments into OFZ treasury bonds had increased by 1 billion roubles ($14.4 million) from June 5 to June 18.

The bank added that foreign investors accounted for 29.7% of all OFZ bond holders as of June 18.

Demand for OFZ treasury bonds, which are auctioned weekly by the finance ministry, serves as a gauge of global market sentiment towards Russian assets.