FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
October 12, 2018 / 10:28 AM / Updated an hour ago

Russia's cenbank: non-residents exit from OFZ in Sept was smaller than in Aug

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The number of non-residents who exited from Russian government bonds, known as OFZ, was smaller in September than in August, the central bank said on Friday, adding that the share of non-residents in the sovereign Eurobonds was mainly unchanged.

Non-residents sold 31.8 billion roubles ($482.30 million) of OFZ bonds in the first half of September and another 7.9 billion roubles in the second half of the last month, the central bank said. ($1 = 65.9341 roubles) (Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.