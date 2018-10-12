Russia's cenbank: non-residents exit from OFZ in Sept was smaller than in Aug

MOSCOW, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The number of non-residents who exited from Russian government bonds, known as OFZ, was smaller in September than in August, the central bank said on Friday, adding that the share of non-residents in the sovereign Eurobonds was mainly unchanged.

Non-residents sold 31.8 billion roubles ($482.30 million) of OFZ bonds in the first half of September and another 7.9 billion roubles in the second half of the last month, the central bank said. ($1 = 65.9341 roubles) (Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)