Russia's cenbank: non-residents sold around 71 bln rbls worth of OFZ in Aug

MOSCOW, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank said on Tuesday non-residents sold around 71 billion roubles ($1.05 billion) worth of OFZ treasury bonds in August, pressured by the risk of new U.S. sanctions.

The central bank said foreign exchange liquidity worsened last month due to deposit outflows from large banks and non-residents selling off OFZs.

The bank expects forex liquidity to improve in September after it halted forex purchases. ($1 = 67.6810 roubles)