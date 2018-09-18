FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
September 18, 2018 / 8:10 AM / Updated an hour ago

Russia's cenbank: non-residents sold around 71 bln rbls worth of OFZ in Aug

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank said on Tuesday non-residents sold around 71 billion roubles ($1.05 billion) worth of OFZ treasury bonds in August, pressured by the risk of new U.S. sanctions.

The central bank said foreign exchange liquidity worsened last month due to deposit outflows from large banks and non-residents selling off OFZs.

The bank expects forex liquidity to improve in September after it halted forex purchases. ($1 = 67.6810 roubles) (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya Writing by Katya Golubkova Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.