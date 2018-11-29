Russia c.bank sees no risks to financial stability from low oil prices

MOSCOW, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank sees no risks to financial stability from declining oil prices now as Russia’s financial system is stronger than in the past, the bank’s First Deputy Governor Ksenia Yudayeva said on Thursday.

Answering a question about possible U.S. sanctions on new Russian debt, Yudayeva said the bank’s stress tests showed that almost all banks could withstand an increase of 400-500 basis points in government OFZ bond yields. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova Writing by Polina Nikolskaya Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)