MOSCOW, April 29 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank said on Wednesday it will continue manage interbank liquidity and will carry out operations in the currency market between May 4 and 8, part of Russia’s traditionally lengthy May holidays.

The central bank will sell foreign currency on the Moscow Exchange from May 6-8, while trading on Russia’s main bourse will be partially open on May 4-5. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Toby Chopra)