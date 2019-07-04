Russian c.bank to ask court to seize property of former Otkritie bank owners

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, July 4 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank will ask a court to order the seizure of property held by former owners and managers of Otkritie Bank, which the central bank bailed out in 2017, Deputy Governor Vasily Pozdyshev said on Thursday.

Otkritie Bank, now controlled by the central bank, earlier filed a lawsuit against its former owners worth 289.5 billion roubles ($4.57 billion), documents showed this week. ($1 = 63.4081 roubles) (Reporting by Tatiana Voronova Writing by Andrey Ostroukh Editing by Gareth Jones)