FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Russia c.bank: Otkritie bailout may require more funds in 2018
Sections
Featured
NYC mother seeks millions from city after child's lead poisoning
Reuters Investigates: Lead Poisoning
NYC mother seeks millions from city after child's lead poisoning
Chronic shortages give rise to 'medical flea markets'
Venezuela
Chronic shortages give rise to 'medical flea markets'
Aide tries to refocus tax debate after Trump remark
Politics
Aide tries to refocus tax debate after Trump remark
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 8, 2017 / 2:49 PM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-Russia c.bank: Otkritie bailout may require more funds in 2018

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, background)

MOSCOW, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank said on Friday its rescue plan for the once largest private lender Otkritie may require more funds next year, only a day after it increased its previous estimate.

Russia’s banking sector is under pressure as the central bank has taken over two major private lenders, Otkritie and B&N, in less than a month. The banking licence of another major lender, Yugra, has been withdrawn with no bailout.

The central bank said in an emailed comment to Reuters that it did not rule out the need to provide Otkritie with additional funds but that would depend on how Otkritie manages to proceed with financial rehabilitation of a smaller lender Trust.

If the central bank decides to provide additional funds for the Trust bailout, Otkritie may benefit from releasing provisions for the bad loans related to Trust, the central bank said.

On Thursday, the central bank said the bailout of Otkritie would require 456.2 billion roubles, higher than the previous estimate of 450 billion roubles - which was already an increase from the initial plan. (Reporting by Tatiana Voronova and Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Katya Golubkova and David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.