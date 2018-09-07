FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
September 7, 2018 / 9:08 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

RPT-Russia central bank says market expects rate hike

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to alerts)

MOSCOW, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Money market rates in Russia suggest the market expects the central bank to raise its interest rates to address inflationary risks, the central bank said on Friday.

The central bank’s comment comes shortly before the week of silence that the bank observes before its rate-setting meeting scheduled for Sept. 14.

The central bank said in a regular report on market trends there was a risk that annual inflation could overshoot its 4 percent target by the end of the year due to the rouble’s drop seen in August.

The central bank also said volatility on the Russian financial markets has increased to levels comparable with other emerging markets, boosted by concerns about new U.S. sanctions and turmoil on markets in Turkey and Argentina. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.