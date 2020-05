MOSCOW, May 19 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank sees room to further lower its interest rates as consumer inflation slowed in May, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Tuesday.

The central bank will next meet on rates on June 19 after slashing the key rate by 50 basis points to 5.5% on April 24 amid the coronavirus outbreak. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Catherine Evans)