CORRECTED-Russian c.bank: no grounds to expect soft monetary policy

(Corrects headline and lead to show that cbank’s official says no grounds to expects a soft monetary policy, not monetary policy softening)

MOSCOW, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank’s monetary policy chief, Alexei Zabotkin, said on Thursday there were no grounds to expect a soft monetary policy in Russia.

The Russian central bank cut its key interest rate to 7% last week, lowering the cost of borrowing for the third time this year, and said another rate cut was possible at one of the next three board meetings. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Kevin Liffey)