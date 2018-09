MOSCOW, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday that the neutral monetary policy rate remained unchanged.

Nabiullina, who was speaking after the central bank raised its key interest rate to 7.50 percent, said Russian banks together with central bank had worked out measures to protect foreign currency deposits. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Katya Golubkova; writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Peter Graff)