MOSCOW, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The Russian banking system is on the whole stable, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina told President Vladimir Putin at a meeting in the Kremlin on Tuesday.

The Kremlin said on its website, citing Nabiullina, that the sector’s liquidity and capital levels were sufficient.

She also said that banking sector was capable of boosting lending, according to the website. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, Writing by Anastasia Teterevleva)