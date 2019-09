MOSCOW, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a regular meeting with Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina on Tuesday, the Kremlin spokesman said.

Putin usually supports decisions that Nabiullina and the central bank make. The central bank has cut rates three times this year and is widely expected to continue lowering the cost of borrowing amid sluggish economic growth and slowing inflation. (Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva Writing by Andrey Ostroukh)