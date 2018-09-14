Russia c.bank to take into account inflation when considering further rate hikes

MOSCOW, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank will take into account the inflation rate and external factors when considering whether further rate hikes are reasonable, Governor Elvira Nabiullina told reporters on Friday.

The current account inflow is expected at $30 billion by the end of this year, she added. The Russian central bank raised its key interest rate to 7.50 percent earlier on Friday and said it would not make any foreign currency purchases until the end of the year. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Andrey Ostroukh; writing by Polina Devitt Editing by Peter Graff)