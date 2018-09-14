FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 14, 2018 / 12:45 PM / Updated an hour ago

Russian c.bank: we may increase key rate again if needed

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 14 (Reuters) - A decision by the Russian central bank to raise its key interest rate earlier on Friday does not necessarily mean the beginning of a cycle of monetary tightening, governor Elvira Nabiullina told reporters.

Nabiullina, who was speaking after the central bank raised its key interest rate to 7.50 percent, said that the central bank could increase the key rate again if needed. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Katya Golubkova; writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Peter Graff)

