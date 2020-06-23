REFILE-Russian c.bank says additional room to soften monetary policy

(Corrects grammar in headline)

MOSCOW, June 23 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank still sees additional room to soften monetary policy, Deputy Governor Alexei Zabotkin said on Tuesday, after the bank lowered its benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points to 4.5% last week.

“The message of the board is that it still sees some further room for monetary accommodation,” said Zabotkin, pointing to the larger drag from restrictive health measures and external volatility.

He added that the appropriateness of such a move would be judged on incoming information at upcoming meetings. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Alexander Marrow; Editing by Alex Richardson)