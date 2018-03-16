Russia c.bank monetary policy chief calls for rate cut March 23 - RIA

MOSCOW, March 16 (Reuters) - The monetary policy department of the Russian central bank will advise the board to cut the key rate from 7.5 percent on March 23, the department’s head Igor Dmitriev said on Friday, RIA news agency reported.

Speaking shortly before a week of silence before the rate decision, Dmitriev said he did not expect major changes to the central bank’s set of economic forecasts that it will present next Friday. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Janet Lawrence )