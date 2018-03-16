FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
March 16, 2018 / 9:05 AM / Updated 16 hours ago

Russia c.bank monetary policy chief calls for rate cut March 23 - RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 16 (Reuters) - The monetary policy department of the Russian central bank will advise the board to cut the key rate from 7.5 percent on March 23, the department’s head Igor Dmitriev said on Friday, RIA news agency reported.

Speaking shortly before a week of silence before the rate decision, Dmitriev said he did not expect major changes to the central bank’s set of economic forecasts that it will present next Friday. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Janet Lawrence )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.