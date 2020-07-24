Bonds News
July 24, 2020 / 12:32 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Russia c.bank revises neutral key rate range to 5-6% from 6-7%

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 24 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank has decided to lower its neutral key rate range to 5%-6% from the previous 6%-7%, Governor Elvira Nabiullina told a press conference on Friday.

The decision was made after the central bank cut its key rate by another 25 basis points to an all-time low of 4.5%. Nabiullina told the press conference that the central bank would consider more rate cuts this year. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below