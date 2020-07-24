Russia c.bank revises neutral key rate range to 5-6% from 6-7%

MOSCOW, July 24 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank has decided to lower its neutral key rate range to 5%-6% from the previous 6%-7%, Governor Elvira Nabiullina told a press conference on Friday.

The decision was made after the central bank cut its key rate by another 25 basis points to an all-time low of 4.5%. Nabiullina told the press conference that the central bank would consider more rate cuts this year. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Hugh Lawson)