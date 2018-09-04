FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 4, 2018 / 10:22 AM / Updated an hour ago

Russia c.bank sees reasons for holding or raising key rate on Sept. 14

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Russian central bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Tuesday that the bank’s board of directors would consider holding or even raising the key interest rate at its rate-setting meeting next week.

“There are some factors for keeping this rate and some factors that indicate a possible increase of the key rate,” Nabiullina said through an interpreter from Russian into English.

She said there were few factors in favour of cutting the rate from the current level of 7.25 percent.

Nabiullina also said that the board of directors would take into account external risks on other emerging markets and accelerating inflation in Russia when making its interest rate decision on Sept. 14. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Katya Golubkova Writing by Tom Balmforth Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)

