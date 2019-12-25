Russian c.bank governor: first half of year is likely time horizon for rate cut - Ifax

MOSCOW, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said the next six months were the most likely time horizon for an interest rate cut but this should not be taken for granted, Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday.

“(The first) half of the year is the horizon that we see as most likely for a cut. But it is not a given fact that it will happen in the first half of the year,” Nabiullina said in an interview with Interfax.

The Russian central bank lowered its key rate this month to 6.25% amid slowing inflation and said further rate reductions in the first half of 2020 looked possible but not imminent. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin Writing by Andrey Ostroukh)