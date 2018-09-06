Russian c.bank: inflation returning to 4 pct faster than expected

MOSCOW, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank said on Thursday that inflation was returning to 4 percent faster than it had expected, and that this would be factored in at its key rate-setting meeting on Sept. 14.

The central bank sees many reasons to keep its key rate unchanged, but recently some factors have appeared in favour of raising the rate, Alexei Zabotkin, head of the central bank’s monetary policy department, said.