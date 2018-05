MOSCOW, May 21 (Reuters) - Russian Central Bank First Deputy Governor Ksenia Yudayeva said on Monday there were reasons both to leave the key rate unchanged and to cut it at the central bank’s meeting next month.

Yudayeva also said the rouble’s depreciation in April had had only a small impact on inflation. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya Writing by Tom Balmforth Editing by Maria Kiselyova)