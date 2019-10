MOSCOW, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank sees scope for lower borrowing costs, First Deputy Chairwoman Ksenia Yudayeva said on Friday.

"In principle, we will look at different effects each time (when making a decision) but we see a certain scope for (this)," she said.